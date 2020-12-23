Voyager to Acquire Majority Stake in XO Markets

Voyager Space Holdings

Voyager Space Holdings has agreed to acquire a majority stake in XO Markets and its largest subsidiary Nanoracks. Houston-based Nanoracks offers commercial space services for satellite deployment and research across more than 30 nations, Voyager said Wednesday.

“This critical leap forward takes place as we have worked closely with NASA, the European Space Agency and industry partners to equip the International Space Station with our Bishop Airlock. With Voyager, we're confident in our expanded team's ability to continue to deliver game-changing technology industry-wide," said Jeffrey Manber, CEO of Nanoracks .

Denver-based Voyager plans to infuse growth capital to help drive Nanoracks utilization of ISS. The satellite deployer business has launched over 1,000 projects to the ISS, including microgravity research, small satellites and missions to both low-Earth orbit and deep space.

Nanoracks recently launched the first commercial airlock on the SpaceX CRS-21 mission , aboard the Falcon 9 rocket .