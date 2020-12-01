Zoom Expands Partnership With AWS to Advance Videoconferencing Platform

Cloud IT

Zoom has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the enterprise video communications firm's preferred cloud provider under a multi-year partnership agreement.

“Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we’ve been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS’s performance and scalability,” said Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom .

As part of the extended relationship, Zoom will continue to leverage AWS’s global infrastructure and portfolio of services, including capabilities in compute, storage, content distribution and security, to create a seamless, secure extension of its data centers.

In addition, AWS and Zoom will collaborate to create new solutions for Zoom’s enterprise users. AWS will integrate its services with Zoom to simplify hybrid office and remote work models.

AWS has supported Zoom since 2011. In early 2020, Zoom expanded its relationship with AWS to keep pace with demand as a result of COVID-19. Zoom added Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) instances to Zoom’s overall capacity to meet customers' needs.

By leveraging AWS, Zoom is able to seamlessly scale with global demand for its services. AWS also provided Zoom with more than one thousand Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops to help the company manage the increase in demand for help desk support.

AWS has delivered additional cloud infrastructure and security monitoring support to help Zoom stream events more securely, integrating a threat intelligence team to monitor Zoom’s AWS environments.

Zoom and AWS will leverage AWS’ portfolio, with capabilities in machine learning (ML), threat monitoring and response, encryption and data visualization, to innovate new features, products and services for Zoom users.