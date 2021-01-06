Unanet

2021 Wash100 Nomination Period Closes Friday

Christine Thropp January 6, 2021 News, Press Releases, Wash100

2021 Wash100 Nomination Period Closes Friday
2021 Wash100

Executive Mosaic, a leadership media and events company in the government contracting space, will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award until Friday. Submissions for the award, which recognizes executives for their achievement, vision and leadership, can be done through the Wash100 website.

"It’s been a true privilege bestowing the Wash100 Award to the many deserving executives of the government and GovCon sector as well as the supporting organizations," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic. "They continue to lead by example in the five tenets of the award: leadership, vision, innovation, reliability and achievement."

The award also highlights the contributions and efforts of private and public sector leaders in leading industry growth and innovation.

In its eighth year, the Wash100 Award is expected to continue to grow from the previous year's record of highest turnout and participation from the GovCon community.

Nominations for representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations will be accepted through Jan. 8.

Aside from the nomination feature, the Wash100 website also includes the history of the award and profiles of the previous awardees detailing their career history and highlights.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tay Fitzgerald VP Raytheon Intell and Space

Raytheon Unit Wins DARPA Millimeter-Wave Digital Array Phase 2 Contract; Tay Fitzgerald Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business unit has secured a $12.7M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop phased array antenna technology using a “building blocks” approach for the second phase of DARPA’s Millimeter-Wave Digital Arrays program. “Millimeter-wave is less crowded than other parts of the RF spectrum on the battlefield, but current hardware is complex, tailored to a specific task and not interoperable,” said Tay Fitzgerald, vice president for advanced concepts and technology at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Resets Date for Second LauncherOne Rocket Flight

Virgin's orbit business has moved the date of its LauncherOne rocket's second orbital launch to Jan. 10 due to pandemic-related limitations, Space News reported Tuesday. The company originally planned to conduct the liftoff in mid-December 2020 but experienced personnel shortage because of precautionary measures for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Lockheed

MDA Plans to Tap Lockheed for Ballistic Missile Defense Tech Integration Services

The Missile Defense Agency intends to award Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control business a sole-source contract to carry out design technical assistance and integration work for a ballistic missile interceptor to meet a foreign military sales requirement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved