2021 Wash100 Nomination Period Closes Friday

2021 Wash100

Executive Mosaic, a leadership media and events company in the government contracting space, will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award until Friday. Submissions for the award, which recognizes executives for their achievement, vision and leadership, can be done through the Wash100 website.

"It’s been a true privilege bestowing the Wash100 Award to the many deserving executives of the government and GovCon sector as well as the supporting organizations," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic. "They continue to lead by example in the five tenets of the award: leadership, vision, innovation, reliability and achievement."

The award also highlights the contributions and efforts of private and public sector leaders in leading industry growth and innovation.

In its eighth year, the Wash100 Award is expected to continue to grow from the previous year's record of highest turnout and participation from the GovCon community.

Nominations for representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations will be accepted through Jan. 8.

Aside from the nomination feature, the Wash100 website also includes the history of the award and profiles of the previous awardees detailing their career history and highlights.