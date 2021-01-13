Accenture Federal Arm Wins $50M USPTO Contract for Financial Mgmt System Modernization; Rasha Nahas Quoted

Rasha Nahas, managing director and Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services

Accenture‘s federal services business has been awarded a five-year, $50 million blanket purchase agreement by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to operate, maintain and modernize the agency’s financial management systems (FMS) for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO), the company reported on Wednesday.

“We are proud to support USPTO and enable the delivery of next-generation IT and enterprise data platform services to strengthen the performance of the agency’s financial management system,” said Rasha Nahas , managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services.

Under the contract, AFS will provide program management; operations and maintenance (O&M); and development, enhancement and modernization of all systems in USPTO’s Information Delivery Product (IDP) master system.

AFS will support IDP products, including Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW); reporting and visualization tools; an extract, transform and load (ETL) tool; a distributed content repository; web applications and an Enterprise Information Portal (EIP).

“We look forward to working collaboratively with USPTO to deliver advanced technologies as part of our broader support for the agency’s mission, including analytics, cloud, intelligent automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI)” said Nahas.

This contract marks the second AFS award this year in support of USPTO. In June 2020, AFS secured a $50 million BPA to pilot, test and implement technology projects . The company will work to help USPTO transform the agency’s business and mission delivery processes through the multi-award Intelligent Automation and Innovation Support Services BPA

The previous BPA encompasses technology areas such as intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, microservices, machine learning, natural language processing, robotic process automation and blockchain.

