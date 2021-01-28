AECOM Names Andrew Liu as SVP, Growth Director for Transportation Business in US West Region

Andrew Liu AECOM

AECOM has appointed Andrew Liu as senior vice president and director of growth for the company’s U.S. West region transportation business, where he will work to lead growth for the segment, AECOM reported on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to have Andrew return to AECOM and help lead our transportation strategy and growth,” said Travis Boone , regional chief executive for AECOM’s U.S. West region. “Andrew rejoining our team is a testament to the career potential at AECOM and the long-term value that we see in transformative transportation. We look forward to making substantial investments in growing our transportation business.”

Liu brings more than two decades of transportation industry experience. He has worked on transit projects, highways and bridges, and airports, focusing on large-scale infrastructure in the west coast.

Throughout his career, Liu managed a global Intelligent Transportation System business, as well as led growth for a transportation startup in the advanced mobility arena. He was responsible for global business development and advancement of regulatory frameworks for emerging transportation technologies.

In his new role at AECOM, Liu will work with customers to deliver services, enhance the company’s team and drive strategic growth and business development for the transportation business in the region.

Earlier in his career, Liu led AECOM’s Los Angeles transportation business, where he supervised surface transport, transit and rail, aviation and ports. Additionally, Liu held corporate leadership roles at AECOM. He most recently served as senior vice president with the company, where he worked to drive growth and innovation, leveraging emerging technologies in transportation and infrastructure.

Prior to rejoining AECOM, Liu served as senior vice president and chief product officer of Connected Communities with Parsons . In the role, he was responsible for development and deployment of new technologies for ITS, Rail and Smart Cities.

“I’m thrilled to return to AECOM in a period of high growth and investment in our transportation business. I will be focused on partnering with our customers to successfully deliver their world class projects and collaborating with our talented employees to continue developing new and innovative approaches to today’s transportation challenges,” said Liu.