Akima Subsidiary Awarded USAF Contract to Support Pacific Air Forces Flying Squadrons; Scott Rauer Quoted

William McCormick January 26, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Scott Rauer, president of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group

RiverTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, has received a potential three-year, $45.7 million Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Aviation Squadrons Administrative Support contract, under the OASIS Small Business (SB) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide functional support at eight Air Force bases.

The company will work to support Kadena AB (Japan), Eielson AFB (Alaska), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (Alaska), Misawa AB (Japan), Osan AB (Korea), Kunsan AB (Korea), Yokota AB (Japan), and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Hawaii).

RiverTech will provide a range of operations support functions, including aircrew scheduling, operations training, standardizations and evaluations, mobility/unit deployment manager, and security manager assistant/Weapons Duty Officer.

“Akima’s aviation professionals have a long history supporting the missions of the Air Force,” said Scott Rauer, president of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group. “The functional expertise we deliver behind the scenes allows aircrew members to focus on their primary missions of flying and fighting—improving aircrew retention and delivering increased value to our customers.”

