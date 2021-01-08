Altamira Named Team Lead for $997M Intell Center Support BPA; Blaine Worthington Quoted

Blaine Worthington COO Altamira Technologies

Altamira Technologies has been named a team leader for contractors under the General Services Administration's potential 10-year, $997M Megastar contract for operational support services to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Ohio.

Altamira said Thursday it will act as a liaison for Megastar customers and the companies under the Contractor Teaming Agreement.

The CTA Team, which includes ManTech International and Leidos’ Dynetics subsidiary, is tasked to provide technical and scientific support to NASIC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as part of the blanket purchase agreement.

Megastar covers a five-year base period and includes options that would extend the performance period through Sept. 30, 2029.

Contract work is slated to conclude by Sept. 30, 2024.

Blaine Worthington, chief operating officer of Altamira, said the company’s work on Megastar complements its work on the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II contract with NASIC.

Altamira has supported NASIC’s geospatial intelligence as well as its measurement and signature intelligence tasking, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination activities since 2007, the company noted.