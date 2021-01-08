Unanet

Altamira Named Team Lead for $997M Intell Center Support BPA; Blaine Worthington Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers January 8, 2021 News

Altamira Named Team Lead for $997M Intell Center Support BPA; Blaine Worthington Quoted
Blaine Worthington COO Altamira Technologies

Altamira Technologies has been named a team leader for contractors under the General Services Administration's potential 10-year, $997M Megastar contract for operational support services to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Ohio.

Altamira said Thursday it will act as a liaison for Megastar customers and the companies under the Contractor Teaming Agreement.

The CTA Team, which includes ManTech International and LeidosDynetics subsidiary, is tasked to provide technical and scientific support to NASIC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as part of the blanket purchase agreement.

Megastar covers a five-year base period and includes options that would extend the performance period through Sept. 30, 2029.

Contract work is slated to conclude by Sept. 30, 2024.

Blaine Worthington, chief operating officer of Altamira, said the company’s work on Megastar complements its work on the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II contract with NASIC.

Altamira has supported NASIC’s geospatial intelligence as well as its measurement and signature intelligence tasking, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination activities since 2007, the company noted.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Bettinger CEO SpaceLink

David Bettinger: SpaceLink to Target Government Market for Satellite Data Relay Service

SpaceLink -- the newly formed subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems -- will target its government market strategy in the U.S. on military, intelligence and civil aerospace applications of a medium-Earth orbit data relay service, SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger told Via Satellite in an interview posted Wednesday.

GrammaTech

GrammaTech to Develop AI Tool for Mathematical Model Analysis Under DARPA Program

GrammaTech has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for studying and prototyping an artificial intelligence-powered tool under DARPA's AI Exploration program. The company said Thursday it is building the AI-based ReMath program to automate the analysis of mathematical models from binary applications within embedded software and cyber physical systems.

Cloud IT

GSA Seeks Consultation Services for SBIR/STTR Portal Cloud Migration Effort

The General Services Administration is looking for potential sources of subject matter expertise to help the Department of Defense migrate its web portal for small businesses to a cloud environment.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved