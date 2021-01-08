Amentum Books $68M Army Contract Modification for Flight Training Services, Academics
Matthew Nelson
January 8, 2021
Contract Awards, Technology
Amentum
Amentum has secured a two-year, $68.3M contract modification from the U.S. Army for simulator flight training services and academics for undergraduate entry-level rotary-wing and selected graduate courses.
Work under the modification is slated to wrap up by Jan. 9, 2022, and will occur at Fort Rucker in Alabama, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The Army obligated the full value of the award from the service branch's operation and maintenance funds.
AECOM's URS Federal Services business landed a $49.2M Army cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in 2017 to provide rotary-wing flight instructor support services to the service branch. In February 2020, the management services business of AECOM, which included URS, was acquired by private equity firms American Securities and Lindsay Goldberg and rebranded to Amentum.
