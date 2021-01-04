Army Calls for White Papers for Soldier-Led Software Factory Prototype Dev’t

U.S. Army

Army Futures Command seeks white papers on ideas to prototype a future agile software development facility whose staff will exclusively be from the military.

The command said Monday in a beta SAM notice it wants to establish the AFC Soldier-Led Software Factory that does not heavily rely on external contractors.

The future facility is planned run with operational and training activities that meet modern-day industry standards as AFC aims to have a design and associated processes that can be reproduced and implemented in the future operating environment.

The U.S. Army expects the resulting software factory to pave the way to self-sustaining operations.

Interested parties may submit white papers through Jan. 19. Qualified applicants will receive invitations to submit proposals and compete for an other transaction agreement.