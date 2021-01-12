ASRC Federal Names New Chief HR Officer; Jennifer Felix Quoted

Unanet

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 12, 2021 — ASRC Federal has appointed former Serco executive Shaveta Joshi as chief human resources officer to lead its HR business operations and functions, GovCon Wire reported Wednesday.

According to ASRC Federal, Joshi most recently held the same position at Serco on an interim basis and previously served a dual-role as vice president for HR and corporate strategy.

“Shaveta brings tremendous depth of experience to our team,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “She has a proven ability to align the critical elements of human resources management to the business strategy.

