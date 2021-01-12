ASRC Federal Names New Chief HR Officer; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 12, 2021 — ASRC Federal has appointed former Serco executive Shaveta Joshi as chief human resources officer to lead its HR business operations and functions, GovCon Wire reported Wednesday.

According to ASRC Federal, Joshi most recently held the same position at Serco on an interim basis and previously served a dual-role as vice president for HR and corporate strategy.

“Shaveta brings tremendous depth of experience to our team,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “She has a proven ability to align the critical elements of human resources management to the business strategy.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.