AWS Unveils Startup Accelerator for Public Sector Programs

AWS

Amazon Web Services has introduced a new technology accelerator program aimed at helping government-focused startups utilize AWS tools to help them develop technologies for public-sector applications.

Katie Herritage, global manager of the EdStart program at AWS, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday that the company intends to use its virtual GovTechStart program to invest in early-stage startups seeking to work with U.S. state and local governments on initiatives that encompass smart cities, transportation, public safety, health and human services, elections and the judicial system.

Members of the GovTechStart program will be given access to industry events, educational activities and expert advice.

Heritage noted that interested applicants must provide a plan that details potential concepts that could disrupt current models or solve ongoing problems.

AWS GovTechStart is based on the company’s EdStart initiative that is focused on supporting eligible companies through training programs, a GovTech expert network and equity-free promotional credit.