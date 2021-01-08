Unanet

Babs Doherty Named Preferred Systems Solutions CEO, President

Christine Thropp January 8, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Babs Doherty President and CEO PSS

Babs Doherty, formerly senior vice president within Preferred Systems Solutions' Eagle Ray Technologies Group, has been promoted to president and CEO of PSS.

PSS said Friday Doherty will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Reston, Virginia-based company in efforts to deliver systems and software engineering, data analytics and high-performance computing, cybersecurity and cloud migration, acquisition, financial management, and program support services to the government sector.

She will collaborate with the government services provider's board and executive committee to achieve her vision for PSS to grow into a hundred-million-dollar company in the next few years.

"I look forward to building upon the success PSS has achieved and continuing to focus our mission-driven team on providing solutions to solve our Nation’s most complex challenges,” Doherty said.

The chief executive joined PSS in March 2020 through its acquisition of Eagle Ray, an information technology management company established by Doherty.

Doherty led Eagle Ray for more than 18 years as president and CEO.

