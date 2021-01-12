BAE to Help Vertex Aerospace Support Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier Fleet

AV-8B Harrier

BAE Systems has signed a nine-year agreement with Vertex Aerospace to increase the availability of the U.S. Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II fleet , BAE Systems reported on Tuesday.

“Our expertise with the aircraft goes back 40 years and this new contract with Vertex Aerospace ensures we can continue to apply our expertise to support the U.S. Marine Corps in their crucial operations,” said Tom Fillingham, senior vice president of US Programs at BAE Systems Air.

In July 2020, the Navy awarded Vertex Aerospace a $123 million Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) task order to provide aircraft maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) services for the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier fleet.

Under the agreement with Vertex, BAE Systems will serve as a subcontractor for the contract and work to increase efficiency of maintenance operations for the Harrier fleet by leveraging predictive maintenance and smart stock optimization tools. The BAE Systems-Vertex Aerospace team will support Navy training and combat operations.

“Extending our partnership with BAE Systems to support our U.S. Marine Corps’ important AV-8B pilot training mission just made sense. With a combined 100 plus years of aerospace and defense experience, we understand the challenges warfighters face and remain keenly committed to improving aircraft readiness while maximizing efficiencies,” said Ed Boyington , CEO and president of Vertex Aerospace.

The subcontract marks the latest collaborative effort between BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace supporting the U.S. armed forces.