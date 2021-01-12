Unanet

BAE to Help Vertex Aerospace Support Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier Fleet

Sarah Sybert January 12, 2021 Contract Awards, News

BAE to Help Vertex Aerospace Support Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier Fleet
AV-8B Harrier

BAE Systems has signed a nine-year agreement with Vertex Aerospace to increase the availability of the U.S. Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II fleet, BAE Systems reported on Tuesday. 

“Our expertise with the aircraft goes back 40 years and this new contract with Vertex Aerospace ensures we can continue to apply our expertise to support the U.S. Marine Corps in their crucial operations,” said Tom Fillingham, senior vice president of US Programs at BAE Systems Air.

In July 2020, the Navy awarded Vertex Aerospace a $123 million Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) task order to provide aircraft maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) services for the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier fleet. 

Under the agreement with Vertex, BAE Systems will serve as a subcontractor for the contract and work to increase efficiency of maintenance operations for the Harrier fleet by leveraging predictive maintenance and smart stock optimization tools. The BAE Systems-Vertex Aerospace team will support Navy training and combat operations. 

“Extending our partnership with BAE Systems to support our U.S. Marine Corps’ important AV-8B pilot training mission just made sense. With a combined 100 plus years of aerospace and defense experience, we understand the challenges warfighters face and remain keenly committed to improving aircraft readiness while maximizing efficiencies,” said Ed Boyington, CEO and president of Vertex Aerospace. 

The subcontract marks the latest collaborative effort between BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace supporting the U.S. armed forces.

“Working together with Vertex as a trusted partner on various U.S. Marine Corps programs, we are demonstrating our capabilities in aircraft modernization, countermeasure system upgrades, and integration activities,” said Dave Nagy, director of flight solutions at BAE Systems Inc. Intelligence & Security. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

HELIOS

Navy Receives Lockheed-Built High-Energy Laser Weapon System for Integration, Testing

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Navy a high-energy laser weapon built for integration into an operational Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

Tory Bruno President

ULA’s Tory Bruno: Industry Must Help US Maintain Tech Edge Over Adversaries

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance and a previous Wash100 awardee, has said that space industry could help the U.S. government realize the advantages of innovation and ensure technological superiority in that domain through initiatives such as the National Security Space Launch program.

Andy Green President HII Technical Solutions

HII’s Unmanned Tech Center of Excellence Completes Initial Construction Phase; Andy Green Quoted

Huntington Ingalls Industries has finished construction of a 22K-square-foot building that will be part of the military shipbuilder's new campus in Hampton, Virginia, for the prototyping, manufacturing and testing of unmanned technology platforms. “Opening this initial facility immediately expands our unmanned systems capability and helps support the increasing needs of our customers who defend our national security,” said Andy Green, president of HII's technical solutions division and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved