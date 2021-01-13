Unanet

BAE’s Charles Woodburn: Defense Sector Can Play Key Role to Restore Economy

Brenda Marie Rivers January 13, 2021 News

BAE’s Charles Woodburn: Defense Sector Can Play Key Role to Restore Economy
Charles Woodburn CEO BAE Systems

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, has said defense companies support the global economy through export activities and technology investments that help create high skilled jobs.

Woodburn wrote in a Defense News guest piece published Monday that collaboration with government customers has allowed industry to confront business challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the partnership remains a key to move forward amid the uncertain global environment.

“If we continue working closely with our partners to use the lessons we’ve learned in 2020 … this industry can play an increasingly important role in restoring our battered economies," he noted.

He said BAE plans to invest in talent and capability development initiatives in the U.S. such as the deployment of virtual production and robotic systems to build military vehicles.

The company aims to hire more professionals, including 1,250 trainees, in the U.K. and works with its partners to transform design, development and manufacturing processes, according to Woodburn.

He added the defense firm looks to recruit 1K more personnel to support Australia’s Hunter-class frigate construction program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Gets $325M USAF Contract to Support Joint STARS

Northrop Grumman has secured a $325 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue its support of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS). “The overall modification and sustainment work will ensure continuous safety and system readiness for the E-8C fleet against evolving threat environments,” said Janice Zilch, vice president of manned airborne surveillance programs at Northrop Grumman.

Paul Almeida Public Sector Sales VP Anchore

Former GitLab Director Paul Almeida Joins Anchore as Public Sector Sales VP

Paul Almeida, former director of public sector sales at GitLab, has joined Anchore to serve as vice president, responsible for driving the company's sales in the public sector, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday. He will contribute experience in product sales and account management gained from his nearly 30-year career that also includes work with Oracle and VMWare.

Code42

Code42’s Insider Threat Security Platform Now Certified Under FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has approved Code42's cloud-based platform for use in the federal government to help agencies and other customers protect data and assets from insider threats. Code42's FedRAMP "Moderate Impact" authorization, supported by the Department of Energy, adds the platform to the FedRAMP Marketplace and validates its compliance with security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring standards for cloud products and services, the company said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved