BAE’s Charles Woodburn: Defense Sector Can Play Key Role to Restore Economy

Charles Woodburn CEO BAE Systems

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, has said defense companies support the global economy through export activities and technology investments that help create high skilled jobs.

Woodburn wrote in a Defense News guest piece published Monday that collaboration with government customers has allowed industry to confront business challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the partnership remains a key to move forward amid the uncertain global environment.

“If we continue working closely with our partners to use the lessons we’ve learned in 2020 … this industry can play an increasingly important role in restoring our battered economies," he noted.

He said BAE plans to invest in talent and capability development initiatives in the U.S. such as the deployment of virtual production and robotic systems to build military vehicles.

The company aims to hire more professionals, including 1,250 trainees, in the U.K. and works with its partners to transform design, development and manufacturing processes, according to Woodburn.

He added the defense firm looks to recruit 1K more personnel to support Australia’s Hunter-class frigate construction program.