Blue Origin Launches 14th New Shepard Mission With Updated Crew Capsule

Nichols Martin January 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Blue Origin, a space company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, used a capsule with updated crew systems during the company's 14th mission with the New Shepard rocket.

The updated capsule featured new push-to-talk communications systems, noise reduction tools, cushioned wall linings, environmental systems and a crew alert system, Blue Origin said Thursday.

The environmental systems allowed crew to control the six-seater capsule's humidity and temperature, prevent window fogging and cleanse the surroundings of carbon dioxide.

The liftoff was conducted Thursday at Launch Site One in West Texas. Blue Origin demonstrated stable operation between New Shepard and the company's BE-3PM liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine during the mission.

The capsule also carried over 50K student-made postcards from Club for the Future, the company's nonprofit that aims to foster the youth's interest in space-related careers.

