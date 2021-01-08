Unanet

Booz Allen Makes Strategic Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Tracepoint

Sarah Sybert January 8, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Booz Allen Hamilton has invested in Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response services provider, as both companies aim to help public and private sector clients address cybersecurity threats. Booz Allen said Friday the strategic investment seeks to complement the company's portfolio of cybersecurity offerings for enterprise, defense and federal civilian organizations.

The McLean, Virginia-based company offers cyber services to multiple industries such as the financial services, health and life sciences, energy, transportation and manufacturing sectors.

Tracepoint, co-founded by business consulting and information technology firm Plexos Group with several industry veterans, provides support to cyber insurance carriers, brokers and lawyers as well as their clients.

Booz Allen retained Goldman Sachs & Co as financial adviser and King & Spalding as legal adviser in connection with the investment deal. Tracepoint retained Raymond James & Associates as financial adviser and Holland & Knight as legal adviser.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Tracepoint has a proven track record of helping clients respond to attacks with resiliency and we’re proud to invest and enhance these incident response capabilities,” said Jerry Bessette, a senior vice president and leader of the commercial strategic readiness and incident response team at Booz Allen.

Research firm Frost & Sullivan recognized Booz Allen as a leader in the Americas managed and professional security services market, where the latter holds 10.7 percent of the total market share.

