CBP Orders FLIR-Made Air & Ground Surveillance Systems

FLIR

FLIR Systems has booked over $23M in awards to update U.S. Customs and Border Protection's inventory of air and ground surveillance technologies needed to support the Mobile Surveillance Capability initiative and another situational awareness-focused program.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver 19 units of the Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System under the MSC program to support the agency's mobile surveillance operations on the southwest and northern U.S. borders.

FLIR's LVSS is built to simultaneously track a maximum of 500 objects within ranges over 10 miles. The new orders will raise CBP's total LVSS count to 27 units.

Other CBP awards tasked FLIR to provide StormCaster-T sensor payloads and SkyRaider drone tether kits. The SkyRaider tether kit is designed to support the power and mission needs of its corresponding drone for up to 24 hours of flight while StormCaster-T offers surveillance and reconnaissance in day and night conditions via the Boson thermal camera.

FLIR also won a $545K-base value contract to provide technologies for the agency's Low Altitude Autonomous Safety and Situational Awareness for Officers program.