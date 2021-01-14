Unanet

CBP Orders FLIR-Made Air & Ground Surveillance Systems

Nichols Martin January 14, 2021 News, Technology

CBP Orders FLIR-Made Air & Ground Surveillance Systems
FLIR

FLIR Systems has booked over $23M in awards to update U.S. Customs and Border Protection's inventory of air and ground surveillance technologies needed to support the Mobile Surveillance Capability initiative and another situational awareness-focused program.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver 19 units of the Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System under the MSC program to support the agency's mobile surveillance operations on the southwest and northern U.S. borders.

FLIR's LVSS is built to simultaneously track a maximum of 500 objects within ranges over 10 miles. The new orders will raise CBP's total LVSS count to 27 units.

Other CBP awards tasked FLIR to provide StormCaster-T sensor payloads and SkyRaider drone tether kits. The SkyRaider tether kit is designed to support the power and mission needs of its corresponding drone for up to 24 hours of flight while StormCaster-T offers surveillance and reconnaissance in day and night conditions via the Boson thermal camera.

FLIR also won a $545K-base value contract to provide technologies for the agency's Low Altitude Autonomous Safety and Situational Awareness for Officers program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Coalfire Federal

Coalfire Federal Certified to Offer Consulting on DOD’s Contractor Cybersecurity Standards

Coalfire Federal has been certified to provide advisory services that help businesses comply with the Department of Defense's new standards for supply chain cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body named Coalfire Federal a registered provider organization that will assist businesses in following DOD's CMMC standards, the company said Wednesday.

Nova-C lunar lander

SpaceX to Support Intuitive Machines’ Second NASA Lunar Payload Delivery Mission

Intuitive Machines has selected SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to deploy a lunar lander that will carry an ice drilling instrument and a mass spectrometer as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Simba Chain

Simba Chain Awarded Navy Contract to Continue Dev’t of Blockhain-Based Logistics Monitoring Tech

Simba Chain has secured a $1.5M contract with the Office of Naval Research to further develop a blockchain-driven inventory surveillance technology for the Defense Logistics Agency.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved