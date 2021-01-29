Unanet

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Brenda Marie Rivers January 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client
Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

The company said Thursday it competed with other counter-small unmanned aircraft system manufacturers for the contract and offered its artificial intelligence-driven Titan technology.

Titan features radio-frequency elements and is designed to operate in rugged urban environments while protecting assets against unpredictable threats like drone swarms.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense, said that Titan’s  AI and machine learning features are meant to identify, detect and track adversarial drones that have over 100 controls for manipulating UAS communication signatures.

Citadel Defense is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has clients in the government, military and commercial sectors. The award comes after the company expanded its San Diego location to grow Titan production capacity in March 2020.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nutanix

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

5G technology

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base

Verizon and the nonprofit US Ignite organization have started testing a 5G wireless network at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in San Diego as part of a $4 million technology pilot program backed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Office of Naval Research.

Pete Brady Chief Growth Officer TekSynap

Former BlueWater Federal SVP Pete Brady Joins TekSynap as Chief Growth Officer

Pete Brady, a U.S. Army Veteran and former senior vice president at BlueWater Federal Solutions, has been named chief growth officer at Reston, Virginia-based information management technology company TekSynap.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved