Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

The company said Thursday it competed with other counter-small unmanned aircraft system manufacturers for the contract and offered its artificial intelligence-driven Titan technology.

Titan features radio-frequency elements and is designed to operate in rugged urban environments while protecting assets against unpredictable threats like drone swarms.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense, said that Titan’s AI and machine learning features are meant to identify, detect and track adversarial drones that have over 100 controls for manipulating UAS communication signatures.

Citadel Defense is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has clients in the government, military and commercial sectors. The award comes after the company expanded its San Diego location to grow Titan production capacity in March 2020.