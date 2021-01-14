Unanet

Coalfire Federal Certified to Offer Consulting on DOD’s Contractor Cybersecurity Standards

Nichols Martin January 14, 2021 News

Coalfire Federal Certified to Offer Consulting on DOD's Contractor Cybersecurity Standards
Coalfire Federal has been certified to provide advisory services that help businesses comply with the Department of Defense's new standards for supply chain cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body named Coalfire Federal a registered provider organization that will assist businesses in following DOD's CMMC standards set to protect the defense industrial base's controlled unclassified information from cyber threats, the company said Wednesday.

Bill Malone, president at Coalfire Federal, said the company will support the CMMC compliance of small-to-medium-sized businesses and other organizations that lack the expertise and resources needed to properly implement the standards.

The company offers services for helping customers identify CMMC requirement areas, analyze gaps, create and implement remediation plans and maintain continuous compliance.

Coalfire Federal is also certified to evaluate CMMC applications as a CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization or C3PAO.

