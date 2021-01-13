Code42’s Insider Threat Security Platform Now Certified Under FedRAMP

Code42

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has approved Code42's cloud-based platform for use in the federal government to help agencies and other customers protect data and assets from insider threats.

Code42's FedRAMP "Moderate Impact" authorization, supported by the Department of Energy, adds the platform to the FedRAMP Marketplace and validates its compliance with security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring standards for cloud products and services, the company said Tuesday.

The Code42 platform is designed to secure intellectual property, source code and other critical files susceptible to insider risks.

Joe Payne, president and CEO of Code42, said the company's product identifies top insider risk indicators and speeds up response to data breaches.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the cybersecurity of cloud products used in the federal government.