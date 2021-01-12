Dan Antal Named Rolls-Royce General Counsel for Defense, North American Arm

Dan Antal General Counsel Rolls-Royce NA

Dan Antal, formerly senior vice president and general counsel for civil group at Leidos, has joined Rolls-Royce as general counsel for defense and North America business.

He will serve on the board of Rolls-Royce North America, lead general counsel teams across the U.S. and oversee the company’s special security agreement with the Department of Defense, the company said Monday.

Antal “brings deep industry expertise and will significantly strengthen our Legal capability both in region and across the global Defense business,” said Tom Bell, president of Rolls-Royce Defense and chairman and CEO of RRNA.

Antal has held legal, risk, company secretariat and other general counsel functions across defense and aerospace industries. He spent more than seven years at Leidos, where he served as general counsel for defense and corporate secretary. He also worked at MWH Global and served there as director of risk management for the Middle East and director of operations, according to his LinkedIn account.