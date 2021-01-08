David Bettinger: SpaceLink to Target Government Market for Satellite Data Relay Service

David Bettinger CEO SpaceLink

SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger has said the newly formed subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems will target its government market strategy in the U.S. on military, intelligence and civil aerospace applications of a medium-Earth orbit data relay service.

He told Via Satellite in an interview posted Wednesday that SpaceLink plans to build three MEO satellites, plus one spare, and aims to have the initial system operational in 2023.

Bettinger noted the business is working to establish a secure network for sensitive data processing to support the public sector and looking to work with NASA or a private company to place a terminal on the International Space Station.

“We really think we’re bringing something that is unique to the market and hope to have a very good lead,” he added.

Australia-based Electro Optic Systems obtained MEO spectrum rights through its acquisition of Mountain View, California-based satellite communications firm Audacy in May last year.