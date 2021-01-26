DIU Taps CounterCraft to Help Deploy, Mature Threat Intell Prototype

Cybersecurity

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded threat intelligence technology maker CounterCraft an other transaction agreement to mature the company’s counterintelligence tool in an effort to improve the protection of Department of Defense systems.

CounterCraft said Monday its Cyber Deception Platform is intended to operate in complex deception environments to gather intelligence and provide alerts on unauthorized system activity.

DIU seeks to field CounterCraft’s platform to DOD units to help further develop the platform’s capacity for cyber attack alerts and proactive intelligence gathering.

David Barroso, co-founder and CEO of CounterCraft, said the cyber deception tool has repeatedly been used by U.S. cyber personnel and that the company plans to continue expanding its U.S. presence to support clients in need of security technology.

The OTA comes after CounterCraft established its U.S. business and appointed Amyn Gilani as chief growth officer.

The company has also raised $10 million in funding from venture capitalists such as In-Q-Tel, Adara Ventures, Evolution Equity and eCAPITAL.