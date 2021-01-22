Unanet

Dynetics Concludes Third Flight Test of Gremlins UAV for DARPA

Nichols Martin January 22, 2021 News, Technology

Dynetics Concludes Third Flight Test of Gremlins UAV for DARPA
Gremlins Dynetics

A Dynetics-made unmanned aerial vehicle has demonstrated autonomous and manual safety behaviors in a test flight series for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The Gremlins Air Vehicle, with its corresponding recovery system, performed seven hours of test flight in November at Dugway Proving Ground, Dynetics, a Leidos subsidiary, said Wednesday.

The event was GAV's third test and it continues the aircraft's progress in performing aerial docking attempts, following the second test that took place in July. GAV has so far performed nine aerial docking attempts.

"Our goal is to advance as far along on our test objectives, collect data and thereby mature the system as much as we can," said Tim Keeter, Dynetics' program manager for Gremlins.

The aircraft also demonstrated ground recovery via a parachute. Keeter said the Gremlins team aims to achieve a safe airborne recovery with a 4-in-30 minute rate.

Dynetics is now preparing four GAV units for upcoming flight tests this year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Medallia

HHS Taps Medallia to Help Augment Customer Experience in Health Services

Medallia will deliver user experience technology to help the Department of Health and Human Services address health-related public sector issues and augment key services for HHS customers. The company said Thursday it offers a government-tailored platform that helps agencies determine how to improve citizen experience based on feedback data.

SeaGuardian

Japan Demos Raytheon Maritime Security Radar, Sensor Aboard GA-ASI SeaGuardian Aircraft

The Japanese coast guard has tested maritime surveillance tools developed by Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business aboard SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft of General Atomics' aeronautical systems segment.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech to Support USAID Renewable Energy Effort in Zambia

Tetra Tech will help the U.S. Agency for International Development promote the use of renewable energies and mitigate deforestation in the Republic of Zambia in southern Africa under a five-year, $25 million contract.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved