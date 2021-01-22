Dynetics Concludes Third Flight Test of Gremlins UAV for DARPA

Gremlins Dynetics

A Dynetics-made unmanned aerial vehicle has demonstrated autonomous and manual safety behaviors in a test flight series for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The Gremlins Air Vehicle, with its corresponding recovery system, performed seven hours of test flight in November at Dugway Proving Ground, Dynetics, a Leidos subsidiary, said Wednesday.

The event was GAV's third test and it continues the aircraft's progress in performing aerial docking attempts, following the second test that took place in July. GAV has so far performed nine aerial docking attempts.

"Our goal is to advance as far along on our test objectives, collect data and thereby mature the system as much as we can," said Tim Keeter, Dynetics' program manager for Gremlins.

The aircraft also demonstrated ground recovery via a parachute. Keeter said the Gremlins team aims to achieve a safe airborne recovery with a 4-in-30 minute rate.

Dynetics is now preparing four GAV units for upcoming flight tests this year.