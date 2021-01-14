ECS Promotes John Heneghan to COO, Giles Kesteloot to CSO; George Wilson Quoted

ECS

ECS has promoted John Heneghan to chief operating officer (COO) and Giles Kesteloot to chief strategy officer (CSO) in an effort to enhance company performance and speed up growth, ECS reported on Thursday. In the roles, Heneghan and Kesteloot will enhance customer service and maintain the business operations.

“I am proud to promote John and Giles to the roles of COO and CSO,” said ECS President George Wilson , a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “I am confident their commitment to excellence and talent for driving company growth will continue to benefit ECS for years to come.”

Heneghan and Kesteloot will work to strengthen and scale the company’s offerings, as well as expand into new capabilities and emerging technologies.

Heneghan brings over 20 years of experience in emerging technology and digital transformation, IT product development, managed services, business strategy and corporate development. As COO, he will supervise customer delivery, business operations and business development.

Prior to his promotion, Heneghan served as senior vice president of enterprise solutions with ECS. With the company, Heneghan has driven organic growth and supported ECS’ recent acquisition and integration of DHA Group , Blackstone Federal , Skyris , and ISM .

“I couldn’t be prouder to be named ECS’ chief operating officer,” said Heneghan. “I look forward to advancing ECS as a leading provider of critical technological solutions for industry and government alike.”

Kesteloot served as ECS’ senior vice president of Homeland Security solutions before his appointment to CSO. Prior to joining ECS, Kesteloot served as president of Blackstone Federal, where he accelerated the company’s growth.

As CSO, Kesteloot will develop and execute ECS’ corporate business strategy, advancing the company’s offerings across the federal and commercial markets. “I look forward to helping execute a strategy rooted in customer success and employee development,” said Kesteloot.