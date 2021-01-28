Unanet

Excella to Help HHS Watchdog Modernize Grants Analytics Portal

Matthew Nelson January 28, 2021 Contract Awards, News

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General has awarded Excella a five-year, $9.8 million contract to continue the modernization of an online analytics portal designed to mitigate waste, abuse and fraudulent activities within HHS' discretionary initiatives.

The company will work with Elder Research to update the watchdog's Grants Analytics Portal, the Arlington, Virginia-based Agile technology provider said Wednesday.

Excella will also help the office identify fraud, waste and abuse cases while maintaining the efficiency of its programs.

Jimmy Benani, director at Excella's federal civilian and health group, said the company employed an Agile and human-centered design to update the portal and assist investigators in tracking vulnerabilities and identifying bad actors.

“We are committed to … using data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to build solutions that advance and modernize grant fraud investigation operations across the government ecosystem,” he added.

Through the project, HHS aims to enhance OIG's monitoring capability in support of Medicaid and Medicare efforts as well as over 100 discretionary programs.

