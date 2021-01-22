Unanet

FAA Issues RFI for Cloud-Based Workspace Mgmt Tool

Brenda Marie Rivers January 22, 2021 News

cloud

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking for information on commercially available cloud technologies designed for workspace management functions for use at designated agency locations.

FAA said in a notice posted Jan. 15 on SAM.gov that it seeks to deploy a commercial-off-the-shelf product to support the management, monitoring and scheduling of workspaces housed in commercial office facilities.

According to the draft statement of work, the agency wants to implement a software-as-a-service tool to help manage reservations and licensing for over 900 workplace assets such as desks, meeting rooms and conference areas.

The SaaS platform must be interoperable with Microsoft's Office 365 collaboration software suite as well as other Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-grade technologies, FAA noted.

The contractor must also provide project management and ancillary technical support as part of the effort.

Responses to the request for information are due on Jan. 29.

