Former BAE Exec Stuart Harlow Takes CFO Role at Qlarant

Matthew Nelson January 22, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Stuart Harlow CFO Qlarant

Stuart Harlow, former senior director of finance at BAE Systems' ship repair business, was named chief financial officer at Qlarant, effective Tuesday.

Harlow brings to Qlarant his knowledge of finance and business in the engineering, manufacturing, information and technology segments as well as his experience in handling domestic and international operations, the Easton, Maryland-based nonprofit said Thursday.

Prior to his most recent role at BAE, Harlow helped the company identify risks to its $10 billion portfolio as senior director of independent cost evaluation.

Ron Forsythe, CEO of Qlarant, said Harlow held various financial positions at BAE for more than 16 years. 
The chief executive added that Harlow spent nine years at Lockheed Martin being responsible for several finance-related roles.

The Virginia Army National Guard veteran also developed business strategies for the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

