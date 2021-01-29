Unanet

Former BlueWater Federal SVP Pete Brady Joins TekSynap as Chief Growth Officer

Matthew Nelson January 29, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Pete Brady, a U.S. Army Veteran and former senior vice president at BlueWater Federal Solutions, has been named chief growth officer at Reston, Virginia-based information management technology company TekSynap.

The more than three-decade leadership veteran brings his experience in managing multifaceted organizations to his new capacity, the company said Wednesday.

Brady held the role of chief growth officer at BlueWater Federal Solutions. He helped steer the company's expansion strategy that led to its acquisition by Tetra Tech in 2020.

His career involved time at Merlin International, Sprint, Cisco, ManTech International, Intelligent Decisions and C5 Global Solutions.

During his tenure at the Army, Brady also served in various combat tours across three continents.

TekSynap offers services in system integration, application development, program management, operations support, cloud computing and health technology.

