Former GDIT Director Jason Henneke Joins Ventech as Business Dev’t VP

Jason Henneke, formerly director for growth, operations and strategy at the defense segment of General Dynamics' information technology business, has assumed the role of vice president of business development for military health and veterans affairs at Ventech Solutions, FedHealthIT reported Monday.

Henneke brings more than 20 years of experience serving in the U.S. Army to his new capacity.

Prior to GDIT, Henneke served as director of future operations at Army Cyber Command and held the role of CEO and strategy lead for security force assistance and NATO Land Command at the service branch.

He also carried out work as a liaison and exchange officer between the U.S. Pacific Command and the Australian Defence Force.

The certified project management professional obtained his bachelor's degree in environmental engineering technology at the U.S. Military Academy.