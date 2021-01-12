Unanet

Former GDIT Director Jason Henneke Joins Ventech as Business Dev’t VP

Matthew Nelson January 12, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former GDIT Director Jason Henneke Joins Ventech as Business Dev’t VP
Jason Henneke VP Ventech

Jason Henneke, formerly director for growth, operations and strategy at the defense segment of General Dynamics' information technology business, has assumed the role of vice president of business development for military health and veterans affairs at Ventech Solutions, FedHealthIT reported Monday.

Henneke brings more than 20 years of experience serving in the U.S. Army to his new capacity.

Prior to GDIT, Henneke served as director of future operations at Army Cyber Command and held the role of CEO and strategy lead for security force assistance and NATO Land Command at the service branch.

He also carried out work as a liaison and exchange officer between the U.S. Pacific Command and the Australian Defence Force.

The certified project management professional obtained his bachelor's degree in environmental engineering technology at the U.S. Military Academy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Air Force

USAF Needs Industry Input to Inform FMS System Modernization

The U.S. Air Force seeks market information on ways to update the service's legacy platforms used in foreign military sales transactions to ensure that the systems are in line with modern cybersecurity standards. USAF said Thursday in a SAM notice it seeks to modernize and migrate digital assets from the Case Management Control System and the Security Assistance Management Information System to a secure, open-systems environment.

HELIOS

Navy Receives Lockheed-Built High-Energy Laser Weapon System for Integration, Testing

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Navy a high-energy laser weapon built for integration into an operational Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

Tory Bruno President

ULA’s Tory Bruno: Industry Must Help US Maintain Tech Edge Over Adversaries

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance and a previous Wash100 awardee, has said that space industry could help the U.S. government realize the advantages of innovation and ensure technological superiority in that domain through initiatives such as the National Security Space Launch program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved