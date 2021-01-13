Former GitLab Director Paul Almeida Joins Anchore as Public Sector Sales VP

Paul Almeida Public Sector Sales VP Anchore

Paul Almeida, former director of public sector sales at GitLab, has joined Anchore to serve as vice president, responsible for driving the company's sales in the public sector, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

He will contribute experience in product sales and account management gained from his nearly 30-year career that also includes work with Oracle and VMWare.

Almeida led engagements with the U.S. Army and the Department of Homeland Security during his time with VMWare as account executive. At Oracle, he managed the company's homeland security and defense accounts.

Anchore offers services to help organizations transition from DevOps, an approach that combines software development with information technology activities to accelerate the development timeline, to DevSecOps, a DevOps-based method that puts greater focus on security.