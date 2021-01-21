Former SAIC Exec Art Boghozian Named Pyramid Systems’ Growth VP

Art Boghozian Growth VP Pyramid Systems

Pyramid Systems has appointed Art Boghozian as vice president of growth to help drive the company’s growth strategy, Pyramid Systems reported on Wednesday. In his new role, Boghozian will work to align business methods, capabilities and technologies with federal needs and budgets, and will lead the company's business development, proposal and marketing.

"Creating a capability-centric pipeline will be essential to ensure Pyramid's strategic growth in the coming year," said Jeff Hwang, CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Systems. "Art's track record speaks for itself, and we couldn't be happier to have him as a member of our executive team."

Prior to joining Pyramid Systems, Boghozian served as the director of business development for strategic accounts at Science Applications International Corp.’s National Security Group . Before SAIC, Boghozian was the director of sales for armed forces at Unisys Federal , which was acquired by SAIC in March 2020.

Boghozian also served at CSRA, which was acquired by the information technology business of General Dynamics in 2018. At CSRA, Boghozian held various business development positions, working to support multiple Department of Defense accounts.

"I am excited to join Pyramid and expand our portfolio of clients and capabilities while strengthening our commitment to deliver sophisticated digital solutions to the Federal Government," Boghozian said.