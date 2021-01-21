Unanet

Former SAIC Exec Art Boghozian Named Pyramid Systems’ Growth VP

Sarah Sybert January 21, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former SAIC Exec Art Boghozian Named Pyramid Systems’ Growth VP
Art Boghozian Growth VP Pyramid Systems

Pyramid Systems has appointed Art Boghozian as vice president of growth to help drive the company’s growth strategy, Pyramid Systems reported on Wednesday. In his new role, Boghozian will work to align business methods, capabilities and technologies with federal needs and budgets, and will lead the company's business development, proposal and marketing.

"Creating a capability-centric pipeline will be essential to ensure Pyramid's strategic growth in the coming year," said Jeff Hwang, CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Systems. "Art's track record speaks for itself, and we couldn't be happier to have him as a member of our executive team."

Prior to joining Pyramid Systems, Boghozian served as the director of business development for strategic accounts at Science Applications International Corp.’s National Security Group. Before SAIC, Boghozian was the director of sales for armed forces at Unisys Federal, which was acquired by SAIC in March 2020.

Boghozian also served at CSRA, which was acquired by the information technology business of General Dynamics in 2018. At CSRA, Boghozian held various business development positions, working to support multiple Department of Defense accounts. 

"I am excited to join Pyramid and expand our portfolio of clients and capabilities while strengthening our commitment to deliver sophisticated digital solutions to the Federal Government," Boghozian said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Subsidiary Awarded $67M for Defense, Homeland Security Infrastructure Projects

A Tutor Perini subsidiary has booked $66.9 million in two awards for construction efforts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security. Perini Management Services Inc. will renovate U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado and design and build a dormitory at the Glynco campus for DHS.

Intelligent Artifacts

Intelligent Artifacts to Launch R&D on Sensor Fusion Tech for USAF

New York-based artificial intelligence company Intelligent Artifacts has secured a contract of an undisclosed sum through the first phase of the Small Business Innovation Research program to explore and develop a sensor fusion technology for the U.S. Air Force.

microelectronics

Navy Releases Solicitation for Foundry Tech to Support Onshore Microelectronics Production

The U.S. Navy is seeking proposals from members of the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems consortium that can provide foundry technologies to support onshore manufacturing of microelectronics components.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved