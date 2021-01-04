GE to Help Navy Modernize Gas Turbine Propulsion Systems

General Electric

General Electric has secured an $11.4M contract from the U.S. Navy to develop three technologies in an effort to modernize gas turbine propulsion systems.

The company will build a new fuel system for better engine cycle efficiency and thermal management capability and a fan aerodynamics technology for higher engine pressure ratios and enhanced transient characteristics, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Next Generation Propulsion Enablers Technology Development program will also cover the creation of a high-temperature sensor to perform measurements in hot sections of an engine.

Work is slated to conclude by March 31, 2024, and will occur in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Navy used a competitive procurement process to determine the awardee of the cost-reimbursement contract and obligated $6.3M from fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.