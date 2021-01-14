Unanet

General Atomics to Design 50-MW Electric Reactor System Under DOE Program

Matthew Nelson January 14, 2021 News

General Atomics

The Department of Energy has selected General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business to develop a 50-megawatt electric reactor concept under a cost-shared partnership.

GA-EMS partnered with nuclear steam supply systems developer Framatome to design a reactor that will include load-following features and integrate with intermittent or renewable power sources as part of the Advanced Reactor Concepts-20 project, General Atomics said Wednesday.

The three-year conceptual design effort will receive funding support through DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration initiative and the industry team will also develop power conversion, control and instrumentation systems.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said the business aims to apply its experience in TRIGA non-power nuclear and gas-cooled reactor development programs and mature fast modular reactor technology to support U.S. clean energy goals.

The group's work also covers cost analysis and pre-application licensing.

General Atomics noted it expects the FMR design to be ready for demonstration by 2030 and commercial availability in the mid-2030s.

