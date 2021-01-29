General Dynamics to Deliver Submarine Fire Control Systems Under Navy Contract Modification

General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has received a $43.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to develop, manufacture and install fire control systems aboard Columbia and Dreadnought-class submarines.

The company said Thursday it will wrap up design efforts and continue design activities in support of a planned refresh for Columbia and Dreadnaught-class submarines' fire control systems.

GDMS will also provide infrastructure materials to Kings Bay Trident Training Facility and perform design support work as part of the modification.

The contract also covers pre-deployment planning and installation support for both U.S. and U.K. locations. Most of the work will be conducted in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Laura Hooks, vice president at GDMS' strategic systems business, said the company marked its 65th year of supporting the U.S. government's strategic deterrent mission in November.

General Dynamics announced Thursday that its mission systems business and information technology segment merged into a single reporting unit called the technologies group.