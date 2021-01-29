Unanet

General Dynamics to Deliver Submarine Fire Control Systems Under Navy Contract Modification

Matthew Nelson January 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics to Deliver Submarine Fire Control Systems Under Navy Contract Modification
General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has received a $43.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to develop, manufacture and install fire control systems aboard Columbia and Dreadnought-class submarines.

The company said Thursday it will wrap up design efforts and continue design activities in support of a planned refresh for Columbia and Dreadnaught-class submarines' fire control systems.

GDMS will also provide infrastructure materials to Kings Bay Trident Training Facility and perform design support work as part of the modification.

The contract also covers pre-deployment planning and installation support for both U.S. and U.K. locations. Most of the work will be conducted in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Laura Hooks, vice president at GDMS' strategic systems business, said the company marked its 65th year of supporting the U.S. government's strategic deterrent mission in November.

General Dynamics announced Thursday that its mission systems business and information technology segment merged into a single reporting unit called the technologies group.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nutanix

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

5G technology

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base

Verizon and the nonprofit US Ignite organization have started testing a 5G wireless network at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in San Diego as part of a $4 million technology pilot program backed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Office of Naval Research.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved