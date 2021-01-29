Unanet

GitLab, Anchore Integrate Software Development, Container Security Platforms

Mary-Louise Hoffman January 29, 2021 News, Technology

Anchore has integrated its container security and compliance technology with GitLab, a web-based platform for software development, through a partnership aimed at helping developers simplify DevSecOps workflows.

The integrated tool displays any vulnerabilities through container analysis in a GitLab dashboard, supports risk profile management and allows merge requests meant to address security issues, Anchore said Thursday.

“Digital transformation has changed software development practices as organizations seek to deliver applications more quickly and update them more frequently,” said Saïd Ziouani, co-founder and CEO of Anchore.

“This shift, combined with increasing cybersecurity threats, requires developers to implement security and compliance checks throughout the DevSecOps life cycle.”

Anchore noted that the Department of Defense uses the company's technology to help secure the software development process and create hardened containers.

