GrammaTech to Develop AI Tool for Mathematical Model Analysis Under DARPA Program

GrammaTech has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for studying and prototyping an artificial intelligence-powered tool under DARPA's AI Exploration program.

The company said Thursday it is building the AI-based ReMath program to automate the analysis of mathematical models from binary applications within embedded software and cyber-physical systems.

GrammaTech has cited the potential application of the project into industrial control systems operated by chemical processing and power plants.

"These research projects are all designed to address the challenges of developing or maintaining critical infrastructure software when resources and expertise are scarce, and standards are rapidly evolving," said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech.

Alexey Loginov, vice president of research at GrammaTech, said ReMath could reduce expenses incurred from analyzing, maintaining and modernizing cyber-physical devices.

According to the company, subject matter experts derive high-level constructs in embedded software by manually analyzing binary applications through the use of debuggers, disassemblers and decompilers.