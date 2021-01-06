Unanet

GSA Launches AI/ML Market Survey

Mary-Louise Hoffman January 6, 2021 News, Technology

GSA Launches AI/ML Market Survey
Artificial Intelligence

The General Services Administration has issued a request for information to find vendors that offer artificial intelligence and machine learning products or services with potential government applications.

GSA said its AI/ML marketplace survey contains questions that could help the agency learn more about technology offerings, including areas the product seeks to address, user training requirements and government compliance.

Vendors can submit responses to the market research notice through Jan. 29.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tay Fitzgerald VP Raytheon Intell and Space

Raytheon Unit Wins DARPA Millimeter-Wave Digital Array Phase 2 Contract; Tay Fitzgerald Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business unit has secured a $12.7M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop phased array antenna technology using a “building blocks” approach for the second phase of DARPA’s Millimeter-Wave Digital Arrays program. “Millimeter-wave is less crowded than other parts of the RF spectrum on the battlefield, but current hardware is complex, tailored to a specific task and not interoperable,” said Tay Fitzgerald, vice president for advanced concepts and technology at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Resets Date for Second LauncherOne Rocket Flight

Virgin's orbit business has moved the date of its LauncherOne rocket's second orbital launch to Jan. 10 due to pandemic-related limitations, Space News reported Tuesday. The company originally planned to conduct the liftoff in mid-December 2020 but experienced personnel shortage because of precautionary measures for COVID-19 contact tracing.

2021 Wash100

2021 Wash100 Nomination Period Closes Friday

Executive Mosaic, a leadership media and events company in the government contracting space, will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award until Friday. Submissions for the award can be done through the Wash100 website. The award also highlights the contributions and efforts of private and public sector leaders in leading industry growth and innovation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved