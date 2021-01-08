GSA Seeks Consultation Services for SBIR/STTR Portal Cloud Migration Effort

Cloud IT

The General Services Administration is looking for potential sources of subject matter expertise to help the Department of Defense migrate its web portal for small businesses to a cloud environment.

GSA said in a sources-sought notice posted Wednesday the effort is aimed at supporting the DOD Small Business and Technology Partnerships Office’s efforts to modernize the Defense Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Portal.

DOD plans to transition DSIP, which is currently housed in the Defense Technical Information Center, to the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One environment.

Work under the migration support contract will include consulting services, engineering design, documentation, integration guidance, process improvement assistance and DevSecOps implementation in support of the REI Systems team, according to the performance work statement.

Specifically, the contractor must help coordinate the Cloud One and Platform One systems and ensure secure administrative access through National Security Agency-approved Hockeypuk cybersecurity technologies.

Contract services also include support for continuous “authority to operate” activities and implementation of DOD cloud security requirements.

Responses to the notice are due on Jan. 14.