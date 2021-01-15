Guy Beougher to Join Cypress International as VP; David Halverson Quoted

Guy Beougher VP Cypress International

Cypress International has appointed Guy Beougher as vice president for Department of Defense (DOD)/federal logistics, supply chain and energy. Beougher currently serves as the deputy director of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Logistics Operations and will begin his new position at Cypress on Feb. 15th, the company said Friday.

“Guy comes to us with over 40 years of DOD experience, 14 years internationally (Canada, Germany, Korea, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan) in various leadership roles,” said David Halverson, chairman and CEO of Cypress and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.

Beougher will bring demonstrated expertise across all domain logistics, supply chain, public private partnerships and energy services to help lead and grow the company’s operations.

His unit at DLA is responsible for the end-to-end supply chain management of the agency’s nine supply chains. DLA Logistics Operations provides logistics and materiel process management policy, guidance, oversight and monitoring of supply chain performance.

Prior to his current position, Beougher served as deputy commander of DLA Energy where he was responsible for providing the DOD and other government agencies with comprehensive energy solutions.

Beougher also served as the executive director of operations in DLA’s Logistics Operations where he coordinated and synchronized day-to-day current operations of DLA’s worldwide logistics, acquisition and technical support services in support of combatant commands, military services, federal, state, and civil agencies, and foreign governments.

“Guy’s recent assignment as deputy director, DLA Logistics Operations (J3), deputy commander DLA Energy, and acting commander, Energy Major Subordinate Command will also be of tremendous value to our clients,” Halverson added.

Beougher’s experience also includes serving as the force development logistics division chief in Army G-8 and director of the Army Chief of Staff’s Coordination Group and commanding at the Brigade and Battalion level. He retired from the Army as colonel.