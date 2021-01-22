HHS Taps Medallia to Help Augment Customer Experience in Health Services

Medallia

Medallia will deliver user experience technology to help the Department of Health and Human Services address health-related public sector issues and augment key services for HHS customers.

The company said Thursday it offers a government-tailored platform that helps agencies determine how to improve citizen experience based on feedback data.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze customer comments and interactions, helping organizations address customer service gaps and understand the needs of the people they serve.

Medallia has also supported crowdsourcing for concepts that aim to improve COVID-19 test data reporting and diagnostics.

“When your mission is to enhance and protect the health and well-being of residents across the country, it is critical, especially in a time like this, to find innovative ways to understand what the public is experiencing and make adjustments that will continue to build trust," said Nick Thomas, executive vice president for global public sector at Medallia.