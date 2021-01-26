Unanet

Idemia NSS, StereoVision Imaging Partnership to Offer 4D Biometric Recognition Tech

Matthew Nelson January 26, 2021 News, Technology

The national security solutions affiliate of Idemia and Calabasas, California-based facial and object recognition technology company StereoVision Imaging have partnered to market a biometric recognition tool that uses the former's identity software and the latter's 4D lidar technology.

The Idemia NSS biometric software-equipped CES-S400 dual-chirp frequency-modulated continuous wave lidar technology is designed to know an object's depth, length, velocity and width at a range of up to 98 feet, SVI said Monday.

Aside from determining object dimension, the tool is also developed to remotely detect eye movement, speech and heart and breathing rates to make suggestions about a subject's intent, psychological condition or alertness.

The project is a part of a 10-year $100 million research and development effort by SVI.

SVI offers 2D, 3D and 4D facial recognition, biometric enrollment and binocular systems to commercial and military customers.

