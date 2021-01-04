Industry Vets Christopher Ziniti, Roman Dzialo Assume VP Roles at Amyx

Amyx

Christopher Ziniti, a former U.S. Army soldier, and Roman Dzialo, a former lead for Defense Logistics Agency programs at Amyx, have been named vice presidents at the Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity, program management and enterprise technology services provider.

Ziniti, the new VP of defense, will help Amyx engage with customers in the Army, Air Force, Transportation Command, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Defense Health Agency and National Guard Bureau, the company said Wednesday.

His career includes logistical, security, intelligence and IT experience with the Army and managerial work in the private sector. Ziniti was a division manager and VP at CACI International, and served as VP of operations at DirectViz Solutions.

Dzialo has been with Amyx since 2015 and he received his promotion to VP of strategic programs in December, bringing expertise in electronics, communications and IT transformation to the new role.

His new responsibilities will cover engagements with DLA and the Defense Information Systems Agency.