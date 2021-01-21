Unanet

Intelligent Artifacts to Launch R&D on Sensor Fusion Tech for USAF

Matthew Nelson January 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Intelligent Artifacts

New York-based artificial intelligence company Intelligent Artifacts has secured a contract of an undisclosed sum through the first phase of the Small Business Innovation Research program to explore and develop a sensor fusion technology for the U.S. Air Force.

IA said Wednesday it seeks to demonstrate how the service branch may employ its software tool within the commandONE framework to meet mission requirements for command, control, battle management and communications across domains.

Sevak Avakians, chief technology officer at IA, said the interpretable AI software tool is designed to deliver and present real-time forecast data to decision makers through a user-friendly format.

"Lags in data acquisition, fusion, analytics, and distribution can disrupt decision-making processes and ultimately lead to fratricide, loss of target, and civilian casualties," said Mark Mackowiak, chief operating officer and SBIR lead at IA.

