Intelligent Waves Holds Spot on $950M USAF ABMS Contract for JADC2 Support; Marqus Hutchinson Quoted

Intelligent Waves has won a spot on a potential $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), the company reported on Wednesday.

“Leveraging our exceptional capabilities to deliver secure information sharing, for joint all-domain operations (JADO), is a strategic asset that more Defense and Intelligence Communities can now deploy with our subject matter expertise,” said Marqus Hutchinson , Intelligent Waves’ chief technical officer (CTO).

Under the multiple-award contract, Intelligent Waves will support the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains to enable JADC2’s critical missions. The company will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to support operations.

Intelligent Waves’ award is part of a multi-level security effort to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains, including air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum. The force will operate in an open architecture family of systems, which will further enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.

“Intelligent Waves is excited to help support the critical mission of USAF’s Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS),” Hutchinson added.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics.