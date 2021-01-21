Iron Bow Technologies Wins Spot on $950M Air Force ABMS Contract

Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies has been awarded a position on the potential $950 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Air Force Advanced Battle Management System contract, the company reported on Thursday.

“We are honored to be awarded the ABMS ID/IQ to further provide Airmen and Guardians innovative, multi-security JADC2 capabilities,” said John Odey, USAF/USSF business development director at Iron Bow Technologies.

Under the contract, Iron Bow Technologies will support the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains. The company will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

“We have a long history of serving the Air Force and the entire Department of Defense, and are confident in our ability to support the rapid delivery of all the right data securely, anytime, anywhere,” Odey added.

The ABMS contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to deliver development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains in an open architecture family of systems that will support capabilities through integrated platforms.

