Iron Bow Technologies Wins Spot on $950M Air Force ABMS Contract

Sarah Sybert January 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies has been awarded a position on the potential $950 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Air Force Advanced Battle Management System contract, the company reported on Thursday. 

“We are honored to be awarded the ABMS ID/IQ to further provide Airmen and Guardians innovative, multi-security JADC2 capabilities,” said John Odey, USAF/USSF business development director at Iron Bow Technologies. 

Under the contract, Iron Bow Technologies will support the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains. The company will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). 

“We have a long history of serving the Air Force and the entire Department of Defense, and are confident in our ability to support the rapid delivery of all the right data securely, anytime, anywhere,” Odey added. 

The ABMS contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to deliver development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains in an open architecture family of systems that will support capabilities through integrated platforms.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust mission capabilities. Working with government, commercial and healthcare clients, Iron Bow brings a depth of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired operational outcomes. 

Iron Bow partners with clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners ensures clients implement appropriate cutting edge technology in support of objectives.

