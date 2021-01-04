IRS Taps DRT to Develop Labor, Wage Data Analysis Tech for OMB

data analysis

DRT Strategies has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from the Internal Revenue Service through the Pilot IRS vehicle to build a tool for assisting the Office of Management and Budget in its aggregation and analysis of labor and wage data from various sources.

IRS plans to use the tool to deliver pricing information as well as labor and wage data assessment capabilities to government procurement professionals under the OMB's Frictionless Acquisition initiative, the company said Wednesday.

Susan Kidd, CEO at DRT, said the company's Idea Lab unit, a group of data scientists, analysts and cloud developers, will lead the development of the technology.

Kidd said the contract provides the company an opportunity to build a tool that can potentially help acquisition professionals negotiate pricing with government contractors, create better acquisition plan and reduce contracting costs.

Pilot IRS is a procurement vehicle that aims to validate, test and field offerings in support of the agency's operations through a modular and incremental approach.