Jacobs Secures Navy Contract for Waterfront Facilities Services

Sarah Sybert January 14, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Jacobs has received a five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) to deliver waterfront facilities inspection and assessment services outside the contiguous U.S. (OCONUS), the company reported on Thursday.

"Jacobs has served as a service provider for maritime design and engineer-diver inspections to the Navy since 1988 and as the sole service provider OCONUS since 2012," said Tim Byers, senior vice president and general manager of federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs. 

The contract covers field investigations, including underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems; design of facility repairs; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state and local regulatory agencies. 

The company will also support the design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination; construction and installation scheduling; development of maintenance action plans; and underwater geotechnical and above water surveying.

Jacobs will work to increase efficiency in planning, building and maintaining sustainable U.S. Navy waterfront facilities and infrastructure.

"As the industry leader in Marine and Port Facilities, we understand the critical importance of maintaining the structural integrity of the U.S. Navy's waterfront facilities around the world in support of maximizing Naval shore readiness," Byers added. 

