Japan Demos Raytheon Maritime Security Radar, Sensor Aboard GA-ASI SeaGuardian Aircraft

Matthew Nelson January 22, 2021 News, Technology

The Japanese coast guard has tested maritime surveillance tools developed by Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business aboard SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft of General Atomics' aeronautical systems segment.

The series of flight tests was meant to determine the ability of Raytheon Intelligence and Space's AN/DAS-4 sensor and SeaVue Expanded Mission Capability radar to support the service branch in disaster response, naval law enforcement and search and rescue operations, General Atomics said Thursday.

The demonstration was held from Oct. 15 to Nov. 20, 2020, in Hachinohe in the country's Aomori Prefecture.

DAS-4 is a multispectral targeting suite designed to deliver electro-optical surveillance capabilities in high-definition and full-motion video formats while SeaVue XMC works to identify small targets at high altitudes and long ranges.

The flight tests were part of JCG's efforts to modernize maritime security technologies.

