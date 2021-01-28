Julie May Joins NetImpact Strategies as Business Development Director

Unanet

Julie May, a certified scrum master and project management professional, has been named director of business development at NetImpact Strategies, the Falls Church, Virginia-based women-owned small business said in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

May brings her experience in managing teams for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Defense Health Agency and the departments of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Defense to her new role.

Prior to joining NetImpact, May served as a senior project manager at Aver for nine months and at Addx for four years. She also worked at TIAG as a program manager and at Technatomy. as senior project management consultant.

Her over two-decade career includes time at SE Solutions, DRT Strategies, Marriott International and Sprint Nextel.

NetImpact offers information technology services and management consulting services to the federal government. It focuses on delivering IT modernization, business transformation and analytics, among other offerings.

